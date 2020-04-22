The harsh summer heat can affect even the most energetic ones of us. Hence, it is vital to defeat the sun by endowing our body with a good amount of minerals and vitamins. It is also important to stay properly hydrated. Without a doubt, fruits can be a great way to keep healthy during summers. Here are five best fruits to munch during summers.

#1 Plums

Summers test your immunity. So, in order to stay healthy, eat plums regularly. Not only are these small fruits filled with nutrition, they are also low in calorie count. Comprising dietary fibers, Sorbitol, and Isatin, plums can relieve constipation and improve your overall digestion. Further, these juicy little bundles of nutrients may also prevent severe diseases like Type 2 diabetes and cancer.

#2 Blackberries

A nutrient-powerhouse, blackberry is another great fruit to eat during the summer season. Rich in Vitamins K and C, fiber, magnesium and iron, these berries can effectively help you battle the soaring summer temperatures. Further, blackberries can help purify the blood. What's more, they can also boost your brain health as well as dental health.

#3 Watermelon

With 91% water content, watermelons are amazingly hydrating. Loaded with Vitamins A, B6, C, amino acids, fiber, calcium, potassium, magnesium and iron, this fat-free fruit should be an essential part of your summer diet. It helps beat the heat, and improves your body's water level. Not only that, watermelon's seeds also offer numerous health benefits.

#4 Mangoes

Talking of summers, one cannot skip mangoes. Apart from the delicious taste, mangoes are replete with health benefits. Filled with essential nutrients such as potassium, magnesium, calcium, Vitamins A, C and D, mangoes can be great for your overall health. The king of fruits is known to improve your immune system, reduce cholesterol levels, and maintain healthy blood pressure.

#5 Papaya