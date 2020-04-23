Whether you indulged in heavy-duty partying last night or just have been feeling a bit low lately, a one-day body detox procedure can come pretty handy. It will help you reflect on your unhealthy choices, so that you can make way for a healthier lifestyle. For your detox diet plan, follow this rather rudimentary guide.

Benefits What are the benefits?

Before digging deeper, let us first take a look at some of the benefits of a body detox plan. For one, a detox diet provides your body with essential vitamins and minerals and boosts up your metabolic activity. It can also improve your energy levels and enhance your mental well-being. Plus, it may be beneficial for those looking to lose weight.

Breakfast How to start your morning?

Start off your day by gulping down a glassful of lemon water. Just take hot water in a glass and squeeze a lemon in it. Next, instead of doing heavy workout, perform relaxing yoga. For your breakfast, go for lighter options such as boiled eggs and a strawberry smoothie. After that, have a cup of green tea a couple of hours before your lunchtime.

Lunch How to go about the afternoon?

The afternoon plan is to refrain from strain. Take breaks every 20 minutes: just get up and walk around to keep your body active. For lunch, choose a fiber-rich meal such as a fruit and vegetable salad. You can also go for a vegetable soup. Post that, if you need something to keep you going till dinner, have a glassful of cucumber/kale juice.

Dinner Lastly, what to have for dinner?