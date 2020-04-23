Last updated on Apr 23 2020, 10:51 pm
Hi,
Written byPoornima Pandey
Whether you indulged in heavy-duty partying last night or just have been feeling a bit low lately, a one-day body detox procedure can come pretty handy.
It will help you reflect on your unhealthy choices, so that you can make way for a healthier lifestyle.
For your detox diet plan, follow this rather rudimentary guide.
Before digging deeper, let us first take a look at some of the benefits of a body detox plan.
For one, a detox diet provides your body with essential vitamins and minerals and boosts up your metabolic activity.
It can also improve your energy levels and enhance your mental well-being.
Plus, it may be beneficial for those looking to lose weight.
Start off your day by gulping down a glassful of lemon water. Just take hot water in a glass and squeeze a lemon in it.
Next, instead of doing heavy workout, perform relaxing yoga.
For your breakfast, go for lighter options such as boiled eggs and a strawberry smoothie.
After that, have a cup of green tea a couple of hours before your lunchtime.
The afternoon plan is to refrain from strain.
Take breaks every 20 minutes: just get up and walk around to keep your body active.
For lunch, choose a fiber-rich meal such as a fruit and vegetable salad. You can also go for a vegetable soup.
Post that, if you need something to keep you going till dinner, have a glassful of cucumber/kale juice.
A few hours before your dinner, sit down and do breathing exercises or perform yoga.
Ideally, for a detox dinner, you must go for lean protein and vegetables. You can try tofu, sprouts or boiled beans.
Finally, reward your body with a soothing night-time sleep.
Do remember that the most important thing about the whole detox process is the mindset.
Stay healthy!
