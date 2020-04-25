Do you feel pain and irritation while brushing your fingers through your hair? This happens as a result of a sore and tender scalp, which could be a reason to worry. There are a number of causes behind a sensitive scalp. Here are the causes of scalp tenderness and some simple tips to help you deal with it.

Causes Firstly, what leads to a sensitive scalp?

There can be various reasons behind sensitivity of the scalp. It is often linked with many kinds of headaches. Particularly, headaches that involve nerves that run from the back of your neck to forehead could lead to soreness in scalp. Some skin infections may also make the scalp tender. Other reasons for a sore scalp include head lice, blockage in blood vessels, and psoriasis.

#1 Treat with essential oils and massage

Understanding the reason behind the issue is only the first step, the second is to take timely action. Causes such as mild headaches can be addressed by massaging the scalp regularly using certain essential oils. Lavender oil and rosemary are said to be effective in curing scalp pain. We suggest you to take an essential oil, dilute it with carrier oil, and massage thoroughly.

#2 Do not tie your hair too tightly

Tight hairstyles result in tension in your hair, which can further lead to pain in the scalp and head. So, avoid tying your hair tightly as long as possible. Apart from scalp pain, it may also weaken the hair follicles, thereby leading to hair fall and breakage. Further, it is also advisable to sleep with your hair open to release tension and prevent pain.

#3 Stay away from cosmetic products

Excessive usage of cosmetic products on your hair could also result in scalp sensitivity, as these chemicals get accumulated on the scalp and block the pores. Hence, it is better not to use chemical-infused products on your hair. However, if it's unavoidable, make sure to wash your hair properly and regularly, so that there remains no trace of the chemicals used.

#4 Consult a doctor