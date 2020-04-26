We assume you have already heard about the ever-stunning Sonam Kapoor's resplendent sense of fashion. She sure is the diva of divas. The actor keeps giving us major fashion goals from time to time. From parties to award ceremonies, Sonam rocks them all! Here we bring to you five of the most timeless clothing pieces from Sonam that you should try out too.

#1 Maroon high-neck top with midi skirt

In this classy look, Sonam steals the show with a high-neck maroon oversized top with classic lantern sleeves. She paired it up with a navy blue midi skirt with ruffles around it. For defining her waist, Sonam opted for a Louis Vuitton waist belt and completed the whole look with a cute sling bag and cool wayfarer glasses.

#2 Multi-color blazer

In this look, Sonam is a sight to behold. This edgy semi-formal getup comprises a mustard pleated skirt teamed up with a fancy multi-color printed blazer featuring distinct patterns. For the final touch, the diva added trendy white sandals and a neck chain. This one is a great pick for all those semi-formal occasions and outings.

#3 The floor-length ensemble

This one is the perfect example of Indo-western styling done right. In this look, Sonam is seen wearing a floor-length gown with intricate and unique floral prints. To add more layers to the look, Sonam added an Indian style long overcoat. She also opted for a stunning neckpiece and light makeup for the final touch.

#4 Black two-piece set

We bet you have not seen this one ever before! This eccentric look sees Sonam wearing a pair of black straight pants and a one-shoulder shirt. She rounded up the look with a long beige overcoat. For the accessories, she simply donned an impressive necklace. This can be a great choice for parties and events.

#5 Blue dress