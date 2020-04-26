Last updated on Apr 26 2020, 10:55 am
Hi,
Written by Poornima Pandey
We assume you have already heard about the ever-stunning Sonam Kapoor's resplendent sense of fashion.
She sure is the diva of divas.
The actor keeps giving us major fashion goals from time to time. From parties to award ceremonies, Sonam rocks them all!
Here we bring to you five of the most timeless clothing pieces from Sonam that you should try out too.
In this classy look, Sonam steals the show with a high-neck maroon oversized top with classic lantern sleeves.
She paired it up with a navy blue midi skirt with ruffles around it.
For defining her waist, Sonam opted for a Louis Vuitton waist belt and completed the whole look with a cute sling bag and cool wayfarer glasses.
In this look, Sonam is a sight to behold.
This edgy semi-formal getup comprises a mustard pleated skirt teamed up with a fancy multi-color printed blazer featuring distinct patterns.
For the final touch, the diva added trendy white sandals and a neck chain.
This one is a great pick for all those semi-formal occasions and outings.
This one is the perfect example of Indo-western styling done right.
In this look, Sonam is seen wearing a floor-length gown with intricate and unique floral prints.
To add more layers to the look, Sonam added an Indian style long overcoat.
She also opted for a stunning neckpiece and light makeup for the final touch.
We bet you have not seen this one ever before!
This eccentric look sees Sonam wearing a pair of black straight pants and a one-shoulder shirt.
She rounded up the look with a long beige overcoat.
For the accessories, she simply donned an impressive necklace.
This can be a great choice for parties and events.
Simplicity is the ultimate sophistication, and Sonam proves it with this look.
In this look, she is seen wearing a solid dark blue high-neck shift dress, which she has amazingly styled with big jewelry and straight hair.
Sonam has used darker shades for makeup. This helps in highlighting her sharp facial features and gives way for her getup to shine.
