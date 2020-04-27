Following the nationwide lockdown in India due to the pandemic, most companies are operating virtually with their employees working from home. While on paper, working from home sounds simple and perhaps even delightful, but the reality is that it requires a great deal of commitment, drive and discipline to work relentlessly and productively. Here are some ways to efficiently work from home.

#1 Stick to a routine

Sticking to a routine is the most crucial aspect of being able to give your best to your work. This helps you maintain a work-life balance and prevents your productivity from dropping. Further, since you would not be commuting, you may use the extra time to perform relaxing yoga or breathing exercises to freshen up your mind before you sit down to work.

#2 Dress up for work

Get dressed for work, just like you would for office. It helps prepare your mind and also keep you motivated. According to experts, dressing up for work keeps reminding you the fact that even though you are at home, you need to work. It keeps your interest alive in your work and also enhances productivity.

#3 Designate a workplace

Designate a suitable work station to be able to direct your focus towards work. We understand it's hard to get out of the bed, but till the time you remain in the bedroom, you are bound to feel tired and lethargic. A dedicated work station resolves this issue. It not only keeps you motivated, but also helps you maintain good posture.

#4 and #5 Take breaks and connect with your teammates