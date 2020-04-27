Papaya is one of the tastiest and most nutritious fruits out there. To enhance your overall health this summer season, papaya is the perfect fruit to include in your diet. Loaded with the goodness of essential vitamins, fibers and minerals such as zinc and magnesium, papaya is a boon for good health. Here are six health benefits of eating papaya regularly.

#1 Papaya helps prevent diabetes

Diabetes is becoming increasingly common these days. However, healthy foods such as papaya can help you deal with it. Despite its sweet taste, the fruit contains low sugar levels. Therefore, it can prevent body's sugar levels from escalating. Papaya is also loaded with dietary fibers, which are known to help combat high blood sugar levels, especially in diabetics.

#2 It can improve your vision

Regular consumption of papayas can improve your vision. For one, the fruit is packed with the essential Vitamin A, which is great for eye health. It also protects the eyes from age-related macular degeneration, a medical condition that results in blurring or complete loss of vision as a result of aging. So, eat papayas to ensure perfect vision.

#3 It is good for arthritis patients

Arthritis can trouble you and take away many wonderful moments from your life. But papaya can help you as it contains papain, an anti-inflammatory compound that reduces pain and stiffness in bones. Further, regular consumption of papaya can build up calcium in the body, which strengthens your bones. And strong bones is a sure shot way to prevent arthritis.

#4 It can cure menstrual pain and irregular periods

Many women suffer from severe period pain and irregular periods. However, munching on papayas can help you deal with these conditions. The fruit helps in contracting the uterus muscles, which eases the painful flow during that time of the month. Further, it contains carotene, a substance that helps in regulating the hormone estrogen in the body, thereby inducing regular periods.

#5 and #6 It also boosts immunity and digestion