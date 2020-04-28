Maggi is unofficially the favorite fast food of India. And with the lockdown upon us, it is the go-to dish to satisfy our taste buds while we stay at home. However, in case you are bored of the regular serving of Maggi, here are some interesting and delicious variations that you should try. So, dive in, Maggi lovers!

#1 Maggi sandwiches

Let's juggle with some ingredients and make Maggi sandwiches. Start by cooking your regular vegetable Maggi using onions, carrots, tomatoes, capsicum, and spices of your choice. Once it's ready, cover the lid. Then, take two bread loaves, roast them nicely, brush them with some tasty sauces and place fresh veggies into them. Lastly, add spicy hot Maggi between them. And, there you go.

#2 Maggi cutlets

Yes, they are as delicious as they look. Start by boiling Maggi noodles the usual way. Take mashed potatoes, onions, coriander leaves and mix them with the boiled noodles. Then add gram flour to it. Form small sized patties from the mixture. Lastly, deep fry the cutlets in a pan on medium flame. Savor the amazing Maggi cutlets!

#3 Maggi pizza

The mere thought of making a Maggi pizza is mouth-watering. Cook Maggi, add corn starch to it, mix well and place it on a pre-greased pan. Give a circular, pizza-like shape to the Maggi. Cook one side for five minutes, and then flip. Spread pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese, and your favorite vegetable toppings over it. Cover the lid for 5-6 minutes and sprinkle oregano.

#4 Maggi spring rolls