From dullness, roughness, frizz to split ends, there are just too many hair problems these days. While the chemical-infused products from big brands may or may not prove fruitful, natural and homemade hair masks are cheap, free of chemicals, and effective (in most cases). Here are some simple and easy-to-prepare hair masks that can work wonders.

#1 Coconut oil and cinnamon hair mask

Coconut oil is enriched with moisturizing and hydrating qualities; and cinnamon has anti-microbial properties. These anti-microbial properties are known to promote hair growth and improve circulation of blood in the scalp, thus resulting in healthier and dandruff-free hair. Mix equal proportions of coconut oil and cinnamon powder. Massage thoroughly over the scalp. Leave it on for 30 minutes before washing off.

#2 Banana, yogurt and honey hair mask

This mask is the ultimate solution for frizzy hair. Bananas contain minerals and vitamins that help condition the hair. Further, the lactic acid in yogurt repairs damaged hair, while honey helps lock the moisture in the hair. To prepare this mask, mash a banana and mix yogurt and honey in it. Apply gently on the scalp, let it stay for 30-40 minutes before washing.

#3 Avocado, milk and almond oil hair mask

An avocado hair mask is a great way to treat damaged hair and nourish the scalp. To prepare it, mash a fresh avocado in a bowl, add 1/2 cup milk and one tablespoon almond oil. Mix it well and apply from the roots to tips properly. Lastly, wash off with lukewarm water after 20-30 minutes. It will make your hair super smooth and healthy.

#4 ACV, honey and coconut oil hair mask

This amazing hair mask comprising apple cider vinegar, honey and coconut oil is great for overall hair health. It helps eliminate dirt and dullness from your hair, and gives them a glossy and lustrous texture. To prepare this mask, mix all three ingredients in equal parts and apply to damp hair. Leave it on for 20 minutes. Then, wash off with shampoo.

#5 Egg, milk and lemon hair mask