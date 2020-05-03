Summer is here! So, it is about time you start making changes in your kitchen according to the hot and humid season. In order to survive the summer and avoid health issues such as dehydration and skin problems, you need to keep yourself cool and healthy with a nutritious diet. Here are eight food items that you must have in summers.

#1, 2 Apples and Apricots

Apples come with high fiber content, which makes them the perfect summer fruit. In addition to that, apples also have plenty of water content and vitamin C. Apricots are another fiber-rich fruit that you can have. Rich in essential vitamins and antioxidants, apricots aid in skin repair and protect your skin from the harmful effects of the harsh summer sun.

#3, 4 Radish and garlic

Radish offers a number of benefits. It helps in easier bowel movement, thus improving digestion. Further, its richness in essential vitamins makes it a great pick for boosting immunity. Garlic: The warm weather in summers puts a lot of pressure on the heart. For good heart health, consume more garlic as it can help reduce blood pressure, cholesterol levels, fight cancer, and build immunity.

#5, 6 Oranges and lemons

Oranges: Loaded with essential vitamins and antioxidants, oranges are great to help boost your immunity. Further, they will help keep you properly hydrated, thus helping you beat the summer heat. Plus, oranges are rich in potassium, which is crucial during the summers. Lemons: Packed with vitamins and hydrating qualities, lemons will boost your immunity and enhance your digestion, too.

#7, 8 Watermelons and Tomatoes