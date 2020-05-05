No one wants a boring and dull study space. The problem is that home decor items mostly cost way more than what our pocket allows. However, don't worry, you can bring life back to your banal space and transform it completely using simple DIY projects. Add character to your study space by spending wisely and acting smart. Here are some DIY project ideas.

#1 A guitar showpiece

If you have an unused guitar at home, this DIY project is perfect for you. Remove all its strings and cover the neck of the guitar with masking tape. Spray paint the entire guitar twice, and let it dry. Stick decorative mirrors around the hole of the sound box. Put fairy lights in the sound box and hang the guitar on the wall.

#2 A pin up board

To install a DIY bulletin board in your study room, you will need an MDF board, foam insulation panels and a sturdy cloth. Paste the foam panels to the top of the MDF sheet, then lay the cloth open. With the back of the MDF sheet on top, staple the cloth onto it. Pin up your photos and notes on it.

#3 Abstract painting

Take a large canvas. Stick masking tape along its borders and splash different colors on the canvas, one by one. Once the paint dries out, write your favorite quote on it in a stylish font, spray transparent enamel and then remove the masking tape. Lastly, hang it on a wall near your study table and cherish the artist in you.

#4 Utility boxes

Deal with your messy study table problem right away by making a utility organizer. Take 3-4 small cardboard boxes of same size, and stick them together side by side. Paint 2-3 coats of white paint on them, and then wrap ropes around the boxes. Decorate it nicely and place on your study table. Use it to keep your stationery and other items well organized.

#5 Book shelf