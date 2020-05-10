Anushka Sharma rules millions of hearts. Not only is she spectacular on screen, but Anushka also has a magnificent sense of fashion. Whether it is parties or sporting events, wherever the diva heads, she does not fail to impress us. In fact, Anushka also owns her own clothing brand called NUSH. Let us check out some of the most breathtaking looks of Anushka.

#1 Chiffon saree

In this ingenious attire, Anushka is wrapped in a beautiful chiffon saree with floral print details over a pastel green background, and bordered with fancy golden lace. Topping off the look with a simple sleeveless blouse, Anushka simply looks delightful. She has paired up matching chandelier earrings with this ravishing saree to complete the look.

#2 White jeans and black top

In this one, Anshuka's style is super simple and casual. She is seen wearing plain white jeans with a black crop top. Layering up the look, she has added a classic denim jacket over it with sleeves rolled up. For the final touch, Anushka accessorized using cool black sunglasses, black sports shoes, and a black backpack.

#3 Multi-layered dress

In another dreamy getup, Anushka looks simply stunning in a gorgeous double-layer midi summer dress. The dress features a white insider with net over it, which is decorated with vivid flower patterns. Further, she opted for light makeup in nude tones. She has teamed the elegant dress with simple white heels, which bring out the grace of the look even better.

#4 Classic formals

This iconic look that Anushka has pulled off with great ease and charm is the quintessential example of formal wear for women. She is seen wearing a white shirt, black tie, and tuxedo, featuring an '80s style puffed-shoulder blazer and lantern pants. What's more, Anushka's quirky black pencil heel boots make this look even more memorable.

#5 Splendid summer look