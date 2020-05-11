Colors develop the character of a place. In fact, they significantly impact the mood of its dwellers. Hence, choosing the right colors for your home is important. Start by creating a vivid picture of your style in your mind, and you are all set to create that perfect color scheme. Here are some tips to help you choose the right colors for your home.

#1 Outline a connection between different rooms of the house

Creating a sense of connection between colors of all the rooms in your house is vital. When all colors are connected with a difference of shades, your house will grab eyeballs. To create a resplendent blend of color connection, use one particular color as the major attraction for each room. Use that color for the accent wall, a giant show piece, wall hanging, etc.

#2 Be wise and test before you commit

Be wise while choosing a color. Test it before applying on the wall, this will make the process a lot less complicated. Warm colors such as red and yellow bring excitement and positive energy in a room, while cool colors like blue infuse stillness and comfort into the space. Further, dark colors make the ceiling appear lower and dominate the space.

#3 Be brave and choose bold colors

Make your accent walls all quirky and fun with bold and brave color selection. Bold colors will enhance even the dullest of walls in your house. Plus, the element of experiment gives you the opportunity to use more and more funky colors on the upholstery and furnishings. For more experimentation, you can also try using abstract art on your walls.

#4 Roll out the boldest color first