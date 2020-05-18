Who doesn't want more seating space in their home? More seating means more guests, and more fun at the parties that you throw. To add more seating area, consider revamping your balcony. It can make for a great place to sit and read or have a couple of drinks with your buddies. Here's how you can add a comfortable seating space in the balcony.

Step 1 First things first, decide the position

For the right position, watch out for comfort, space and view. While deciding the location, make sure that you do not interrupt the opening of a door or a window. Also, choose the most spacious corner so that you can accommodate all the beautiful elements you wish to add. Lastly, ensure that you have a great view. No compromises there!

Step 2 Add a bamboo wall

Start by adding a bamboo wall to your balcony. It allows you a good view without compromising on your privacy. The cheapest option for this wall could be a criss-cross bamboo wall frame. Place the frame on the outer end and the back side of the seating area. And then, secure it by attaching the frame to the balcony grill with wires.

Step 3 Set the seat

For one, the best seating can be a half-length mattress. They are a cozy, comfortable and hassle-free option. Plus, you can sneak a nice nap there as and when you want to. However, if mattress is not your thing, you can buy a pair of small benches in your budget, that fit your space just right. They are lovely for a tea party.

Step 4 The final touch