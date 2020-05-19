A perfect balance of studies and extra-curricular activities contributes to the overall personality development of your child, ensuring proper intellectual growth in them. That is why most schools come up with activity classes. However, with the lockdown upon us, it becomes a parent's duty to help their children learn. Don't fret, here are some craft ideas that will keep your kids engrossed.

#1 DIY pencil holder from unused CDs

We all have made pen stands out of unused bottles, bangles etc. Now, let's try to make one with old CDs. Cover two CDs and cardboard sheet with colored paper. Keeping the CDs parallel, glue the cardboard piece between them, while leaving an opening at the top. Place this over a third CD which shall act as a base. Decorate it as you like.

#2 Popsicle stick lampshade

A DIY lampshade can come pretty handy, but doesn't require much efforts. Join four popsicle sticks together to make a square frame. Prepare 50-60 such frames. Then, glue a bead on every corner of each frame and stick all the frames together. Lastly, attach a bulb holder to it. And there you go, your beautiful lampshade is now ready to shine!

#3 Pom-pom curtains

Pom-poms are adorable, they amp up anything instantly. Wrap some wool around two fingers and tie it in the middle, making a bow. Now cut the loops with scissors and your pom-pom is ready. Make many pom-poms out of different colors. Then, take a rope thread and glue the pom-poms equidistantly. Hang the rope threads along the curtains. That's it.

#4 Mason jar photo frame

This is another easy yet cool DIY craft idea. While mason jar DIY projects may sound cliche, they never really get old. To start with, take out an old mason jar. Then, use a sponge brush to dab color on the jar. Apply 2-3 coats for a neat effect. Place a special picture inside the jar. You may also add flowers in it.

#5 Pom-pom mat