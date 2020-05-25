Summer is here! Of course, it is extremely hot and humid, but the summer season comes with its own set of perks. One such perk is to savor delicious ice creams. Unfortunately, with the lockdown upon us, we can't even visit our favorite ice cream parlors. But don't worry, here's how you can make delicious mango ice cream at home.

Step 1 Firstly, make a milk mixture

In a beaker, take two tablespoons of corn flour, add 100 grams milk to it and mix well. Then, on a medium flame, put a pan and pour 500 grams of milk into it. Add 1/3 cup sugar and stir well. After that, pour the corn flour and milk mixture into it and continue heating for 7-8 minutes. Stir continuously.

Step 2 Prepare mango puree

Finely cut some mangoes and place them in a blender. Blend well to make a puree. Make sure that there are no chunks. Now, once the milk mixture cools down, pour it in a blender and blend once. Then, take the mango puree and add it into the blender. Blend again to mix both the liquids properly.

Step 3 Pre-freezing

After blending the mango puree with the milk mixture, add 1/3 cup of condensed milk and 2 tablespoons of butter. Add grated pistachios and blend. Take it out in a storage container and put small slices of mangoes and mix with a spoon. Next, cover the container with a lid and refrigerate for two to three hours.

Step 4 Final refrigeration