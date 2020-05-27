Good sleep quality is pivotal to your general well-being. However, these days, a lot of people underestimate the importance of getting regular and sound sleep. Sleep-deprivation or poor quality of sleep can lead to various health issues such as headaches, diabetes, indigestion, among others. Here are five effective ways to help improve your sleeping pattern and quality.

#1 Minimize usage of lights and sounds at night

To enhance the quality of your sleep, it is important to have a peaceful environment for sleeping. Bright lights and loud noises can create stress and affect the quality of your sleep. So, ensure a quiet and dim-lit ambience before going to bed. Using sleep accessories like earplugs, eye mask. Listening to binaural beats can also help.

#2 Restrict the consumption of caffeine to the day

Turns out, mothers are right to advise their kids against drinking coffee/tea at night. Even though caffeine is loaded with great health benefits, but if taken in night, it can stimulate the nervous system, thus reducing your ability to fall asleep. So, avoid caffeine during the later part of the day as it may interfere with your sleep quality.

#3 Stick to a fixed sleeping routine

Try to maintain a rigid sleeping routine everyday, which means that you should wake up and sleep at the same time daily, including on weekends. This helps set your body clock, and enables better sleep quality. You can also try following a "relaxation ritual". It refers to a routine one chooses to perform every night to help themselves fall asleep. Start reading, for example.

#4 Drain your energy in physical exercise

Do rigorous workout in the day to earn the prize of good night-time sleep. Physically exercise strains the muscles, thus making them stressed and tired. This helps you fall asleep faster and also gives you enhanced sleep. Further, sufficient rest is important for your muscles to recover from the stress of working out. So, it works both ways.

#5 Light candles and aroma diffusers