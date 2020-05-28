-
We Indians are born food lovers. And street food is one thing none of us can say no to.
Unfortunately, with the lockdown upon us, street food seems a far-fetched dream. But don't worry, we got you covered.
Here is our recipe for one of the most loved street food items across the country: Paneer kathi roll.
-
Step 1
Preparing the paneer mixture
-
To prepare a delicious paneer filling for the rolls, take a mixing bowl and add 6 tablespoons of curd to it.
Add 1 tablespoon of ginger-garlic paste, 1/2 tablespoon each of turmeric powder, coriander, cumin and garam masala powder.
Chop 200 grams of paneer into small cubes and add them to the bowl.
Mix thoroughly.
-
Step 2
Making green chutney
-
For tasty homemade green chutney, you need 1 cup of coriander leaves, some ginger, green chilli, 1/2 tablespoon of dry mango powder (or amchoor), and two tablespoons of curd.
Add all these ingredients in a grinder jar with some water, and grind properly until a thick liquid is obtained.
Then, store the chutney in the refrigerator for the time being.
-
Step 3
Preparing fresh wheat base
-
The next step is to prepare round wheat base which are crucial for making delicious rolls.
For this, take one cupful of wheat in a bowl, add 1/2 tablespoon of oil, some salt, and 1/4 cup of water.
Knead until the mixture turns into a soft and stretchy dough.
Cook the chapatis on a flat plan over low flame.
-
Step 4
Final assembling and plating
-
Take one chapati on a flat surface and apply a thick layer of green chutney over it.
Add some chopped onions and capsicum as secondary filling for some extra crunch and taste.
Then, spread the paneer mix over the base. Lastly, apply one tablespoon of mayonnaise.
Wrap up the roll, microwave for a minute, and serve with green chutney and ketchup.
Enjoy!