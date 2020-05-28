We Indians are born food lovers. And street food is one thing none of us can say no to. Unfortunately, with the lockdown upon us, street food seems a far-fetched dream. But don't worry, we got you covered. Here is our recipe for one of the most loved street food items across the country: Paneer kathi roll.

Step 1 Preparing the paneer mixture

To prepare a delicious paneer filling for the rolls, take a mixing bowl and add 6 tablespoons of curd to it. Add 1 tablespoon of ginger-garlic paste, 1/2 tablespoon each of turmeric powder, coriander, cumin and garam masala powder. Chop 200 grams of paneer into small cubes and add them to the bowl. Mix thoroughly.

Step 2 Making green chutney

For tasty homemade green chutney, you need 1 cup of coriander leaves, some ginger, green chilli, 1/2 tablespoon of dry mango powder (or amchoor), and two tablespoons of curd. Add all these ingredients in a grinder jar with some water, and grind properly until a thick liquid is obtained. Then, store the chutney in the refrigerator for the time being.

Step 3 Preparing fresh wheat base

The next step is to prepare round wheat base which are crucial for making delicious rolls. For this, take one cupful of wheat in a bowl, add 1/2 tablespoon of oil, some salt, and 1/4 cup of water. Knead until the mixture turns into a soft and stretchy dough. Cook the chapatis on a flat plan over low flame.

Step 4 Final assembling and plating