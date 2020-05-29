Amla, also known as the Indian gooseberry, is a great source of vitamins and minerals. It is a boon for health, because of its antimicrobial properties and antioxidant power. And, one of the best ways to reap the benefits of this nutrient-rich food is by drinking its juice. Here are some amazing health benefits of drinking amla juice.

#1 Amla juice can help treat cold and cough

Health experts suggest that regular consumption of amla juice can effectively help treat conditions such as cold, cough and flu. To cure cold and cough, consume two teaspoons of amla juice with equal amount of honey everyday. It can also help get rid of mouth ulcers. For this, mix a couple of teaspoons of amla juice in water and gargle twice every day.

#2 It lowers cholesterol and protects the heart

Amla is also known to combat the bad cholesterol levels in the body. What's more, the amino acids and the antioxidant properties present in it can improve elasticity of the blood vessels and reduce the build-up of plaque, thereby enhancing overall functioning of heart. Further, it can also help reduce inflammation and keep risk of various heart-related issues and conditions at bay.

#3 It can improve your hair health

A lot of hair care products contain amla in them. And the reason is simple, amla is rich in amino acids, iron, and antioxidants, which help strengthen the hair, reduce their fall and prevent other hair health problems. Regular consumption of amla can also stimulate hair growth and fight premature greying. So, drink amla juice for strong and shiny hair.

#4,5 It can boost your immunity and improve vision