Makeup is nothing short of an art. And every art requires a bit of practice, patience, and some tricks of the trade. There are many makeup hacks that can make you look prettier. They do not require a lot of effort, just a bit of smartness. Here are some cool makeup hacks to make your life easier.

#1 Lipstick hacks

Lipstick is a great way to add some much-needed spunk to your look. But that's not it. It can also come handy when most of your makeup products are exhausted. If you are out of eye-shadow or blush, simply dab lipstick under your eyes and cheeks. Or you can also apply light red lipstick under your eyes to use it as a color corrector.

#2 Hack for winged eyeliner

We all have dreamed about getting that perfect winged eyeliner. But it's easier said than done. A winged eyeliner can get pretty difficult and complicated, unless you use this hack: We suggest you to take two tape pieces, and stick them from the corner of your eyes towards your eyebrow. This makes the application much easier and smooth.

#3 DIY lip balm

Take out all the old and used lip balm bottles and tubes. Now, take the leftover balms out of these containers. Heat them over a gas stove. Add some coconut oil to it and stir the mixture well. Heat until a pretty thick consistency is achieved. Pour it back into one of the bottles, and you are done!

#4 Hack for eyebrows