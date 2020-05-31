As kids, we all loved apple jelly. And why not, that unforgettable taste and aroma is something to die for. So, if you wish to take a trip down memory lane and cherish that amazing taste all over again, we are here to help you out. Here's how you can prepare fresh apply jelly right at the comfort of your home.

Step 1 Preparing pectin

Pectin is a naturally-occurring starch in fruits and vegetables, which gives the thickness to jams and jellies. To prepare it at home, cut some apples into small pieces and add them in a pot. Then, add four cups of water and two tablespoons of lemon juice to it. Boil this mixture and strain it. Boil the leftover juice and store it.

Step 2 Juicing apples

To juice the apples, firstly wash them thoroughly, remove the stems and blossom ends. Then, cut the apples into small pieces and place them in a stainless-steel pot. Add enough water to cover the apples, then cook over low flame until they turn soft. Place the cooked apples in a jelly strainer bag and squeeze out the juice.

Step 3 Measuring the ingredients

While preparing the apple jelly, it is important to measure all the ingredients precisely before the final cooking. Otherwise, the jelly may not thicken as much as it is supposed to. Make sure to add 1/2 cupful of honey for every cup of apple juice, and three cups of sugar for every four cups of pectin.

Step 4 Final cooking and storage