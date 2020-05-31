The lockdown has kicked in like a nightmare for all the food lovers out there. While we certainly cannot head to our favorite restaurants and food parlors, we can surely reignite our inner chef to deal with our cravings. Here is a simple yet delicious recipe to prepare a lip-smacking pizza right at the comfort of your home.

Step 1 Preparing fresh pizza base

A perfectly soft and crunchy crust is the foundation of a great pizza. To make one at home, you will need two cups of refined flour or all-purpose flour, two teaspoons of yeast, one tablespoon of olive oil, salt to taste, and water as required. Mix all the ingredients in a bowl and knead until it turns into a soft and stretchy dough.

Step 2 Making pizza sauce

A zesty pizza sauce is crucial for making a delicious pizza. To prepare thick, delicious pizza sauce at home, heat a pan and add two tablespoons of olive oil. Then, add some freshly cut tomatoes, sugar, salt to taste, black pepper, and oregano seasoning. Cook the mixture for 10-15 minutes until it thickens. Once prepared, refrigerate the sauce for a while before using it.

Step 3 Time for toppings

Before moving on to the final assembling and plating, you need to decide the toppings for your pizza. You can add freshly cut onions, capsicum, tomatoes, cottage cheese, mushrooms, sweet corn, et al. So, choose the toppings as per your liking and cut them. Then, take out the prepared dough and roll it out into a nine-inch diameter round.

Step 4 Final assembling and plating