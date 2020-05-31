At times, it may seem impossible to decipher what exactly goes into growing long and shiny hair. While natural remedies can be helpful, they only work if they are used regularly and in the right manner. Applying nourishing natural oils to your hair on a regular basis can help you out. Here are five astounding oils for better hair growth.

#1 Peppermint essential oil

Peppermint essential oil can help facilitate the growth of hair during the anagen (or growing) phase. Further, it has a cooling effect on the scalp and stimulates circulation, thus resulting in faster and better hair growth. Mix two drops of peppermint essential oil with a carrier oil of your choice. Apply it to your scalp and leave on for five minutes before shampooing.

#2 Rosemary essential oil

Rosemary essential oil is capable of improving cellular generation. It can, therefore, promote better hair growth and thickness. Studies suggest that this oil can even fasten up the process of hair growth. Mix some rosemary essential oil with olive oil and apply it to your scalp. Leave on for ten minutes before washing off with shampoo. Repeat this twice a week for good results.

#3 Argan oil

Argan oil is known as one of the best options for natural hair growth. Rich in antioxidants, vitamin E, and fatty acids, this minimally processed oil works wonders for hair growth, thanks to its hydrating and moisturizing properties. It can also help treat split ends and protect the hair from heat and harmful ultraviolet rays. Apply it regularly to get good results.

#4 Castor oil

Derived from the castor beans and loaded with vitamin E, minerals, and antioxidants, castor oil is another great pick for natural hair growth. The antioxidants present in it support the keratin in hair, making the strands smoother and stronger. Furthermore, it can help prevent various issues such as hair loss, scalp infections, and dandruff, thereby promoting better hair growth.

#5 Jojoba oil