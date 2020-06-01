For all the food lovers, the lockdown is nothing short of a curse. We can no longer head to our favorite food joints and relish lip-smacking dishes. But who said we can't prepare them at home? Reignite your passion for cooking and get ready to satisfy your taste buds yet again. Here's how you can prepare a tandoori paneer sandwich right at home.

Step 1 Preparing tandoori mayonnaise

To prepare lip-smacking tandoori mayonnaise, mix 2 teaspoons chilli powder, 2 teaspoons garlic powder, 2 teaspoons ginger powder, 1 teaspoon cumin powder, and 1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder. Keep aside. Then, pour 1/2 cupful of milk in a blender, add the spice mixture, 1/2 teaspoon sugar, 1 tablespoon vinegar, and salt to taste. Blend well until an appropriately thick mixture is obtained.

Step 2 Baking fresh bread at home

To bake fresh and tasty bread at home, take 2 cups of wheat or corn flour in a bowl. Add one cup water and 7 grams of dry yeast to it, sprinkle some salt, sugar, and a little butter. Knead the mixture until it turns into a soft dough and leave it. Then, bake it for about 15 minutes at 195 degrees Fahrenheit.

Step 3 Preparing the filling

Then, finely chop some onions, tomatoes, and capsicum. They will be used as secondary fillings in the sandwich along with paneer. As far as paneer is concerned, you can either buy it from the market or prepare it at home using some leftover milk. Finally, cut the paneer into little cubes before proceeding to the last step.

Step 4 Final assembling and plating