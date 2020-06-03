Just because you are a grownup, it doesn't mean you have to burden yourself with never-ending responsibilities and worries. Everyone can and should take a break from time to time. In fact, spending your time doing creative activities can be a great getaway and may help you relax as well. Here are five cool DIY projects you can try during the ongoing lockdown.

#1 Jeans bag

This DIY idea will finally help put your old denim jeans to some good use. To make a classy bag, take a pair of an old jeans and remove its stitches. Then, cut strips from the lower part of the jeans, double them, and attach them at the open end of the jeans. And, your brand new bag is ready.

#2 Dyed shorts

Take an old jeans, and cut it just above knees. Fold and hem. Fold the remaining jeans again in a half, and tie a rubber band tightly at the center. Meanwhile, add two different dye shades in bottles filled with hot water. Pour these two colors on each side side of the jeans. And, DIY dyed shorts are here!

#3 Cement key chains

Make a mixture of cement and water in a small container. Then, take an ice tray featuring different shapes. Pour the cement from the container into the ice tray, and let it dry. Once the mixture dries up, take the shapes out of the mould and paint them using varied colors. Lastly, pin a hole in each of them, and attach any key.

#4 DIY old light bulb fixture

If you have a lot of old or fused bulbs lying in your house, this one is for you. Take out old bulbs, paint them in colors of your choice, and tie them all onto to a rope. Then, wrap fairy lights around the rope. Hang this colorful fixture in your bedroom for a cozy and comfortable vibe.

#5 Beaded curtains