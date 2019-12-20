Amid protests, Shah's junior says no 'immediate' plans for nationwide-NRC
Politics
Of late, National Register of Citizens (NRC) and Citizenship Amended Act (CAA) are being discussed a lot.
Home Minister Amit Shah proposed the plan of nationwide-NRC, to weed out illegal immigrants, and many believe this is being done to target Muslims.
As numerous theories are floating, Shah's deputy GK Reddy has said there are no immediate plans of NRC across India.
Here's more.
Background
NRC-CAA being used to target Muslims, say critics
The combination of CAA and NRC has raised concerns. While NRC is meant to drive out illegal immigrants, CAA will enable non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan to get Indian citizenship.
To recall, when the Assam NRC list was updated earlier this year, over 19 lakh were left out.
Many among them were Hindus, who are now eligible for Indian citizenship courtesy CAA.
Statement
No legal framework has been worked out yet: Reddy
As NRC and CAA's rules are fuelling tensions across India, Reddy, who is the Minister of State for Home, took a softer stand on Thursday.
"When it will be brought has not been worked out. There is no draft made yet nor has the cabinet approved it or any legal framework has been worked out," Reddy told NDTV.
Quote
Reddy claimed Centre is waiting for normalcy to return
Further, Reddy also claimed rules for CAA are yet to be framed, and it will only happen after having a word with all stakeholders. "Once normalcy is restored in the country, Centre would be speaking to everyone before taking out CAA draft rules," he said.
Contradiction
Not long ago, Shah made a promise about illegal immigrants
Pertinently, Reddy's words contradict his boss Amit Shah's.
At an election rally in Jharkhand earlier this month, Shah said, "I assure you that before the country goes to polls in 2024 all illegal immigrants will be thrown out."
In fact, BJP's working president JP Nadda reflected the same sentiment when he said yesterday that both CAA and NRC will be implemented.
Advertisements
Meanwhile, BJP released ads to dispel rumors around NRC, CAA
At a time when protests against BJP are gaining steam, the saffron party tried to dispel rumors by taking out advertisements in Hindi and Urdu newspapers.
"No nationwide NRC has been announced. If there is any such decision, rules and regulations will be formed in a way that no Indian citizen is impacted," the advertisement read, hinting that Centre might soften its stand.