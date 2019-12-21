CAA-stir: Prashant Kishor questions Congress' absenteeism, gets slammed
On Saturday, JD(U) leader and poll-strategist Prashant Kishor asked Congress why isn't it on the streets protesting against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).
And as one would expect, his tweet evoked a reaction from the grand old party.
Congress' national social media coordinator, Lavanya Ballal, slammed Kishor and said he has no spine.
Here's what went down.
Background: A new law on citizenship has angered India
The entire country is on edge ever since the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act passed the parliament's test.
As this law allows only persecuted non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan to get Indian citizenship, it has been termed divisive by critics.
This week, thousands came on streets demanding a rollback. In some places, the protests turned violent and reportedly 18 people have died so far.
Yesterday, Sonia Gandhi assured citizens Congress is with them
The protests have also given the country's opposition an opportunity to slam BJP.
Yesterday, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi promised her party will stand up for the rights of citizens.
In a video, similar to addresses of elected leaders, Sonia said, "Congress expresses deep anguish and concern over the brute repression unleashed by the BJP government against students, youths and citizens across the country."
You can watch the video here
नागरिकता संशोधन कानून भेदभावपूर्ण है। नोटबंदी की तरह एक बार फिर एक-एक व्यक्ति को अपनी एवं अपने पूर्वजों की नागरिकता साबित करने के लिए लाइन में खड़ा होना पड़ेगा : कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष श्रीमती सोनिया गांधी #IndiaAgainstCAA pic.twitter.com/DutghemChe— Congress (@INCIndia) December 20, 2019
Displeased with clip, Kishor gave a suggestion to Congress
However, according to Kishor, this video isn't enough.
In a tweet, posted earlier today, he wrote, "The least (the) party could do it to make ALL Congress CMs join other CMs who have said that they will not allow NRC in their states. Or else these statements mean nothing. (sic)"
His suggestion, naturally, didn't sit well with Congress and Lavanya slammed Kishor.
Subsequently, Lavanya reminded Kishor of his BJP connection
Taking strong offense at the tweet, Lavanya said Kishor has no spine.
"You enabled this regime to capture power through your PR ,shame on you that you have no spine to speak up against the bjp,(sic)" she tweeted.
To recall, Kishor designed BJP's campaign in 2014, helping the saffron party to get a complete majority on its own.
Separately, RJD also slammed Kishor.
Why don't you resign, asked RJD
You sold soul, WHAT the HELL MESS ur Turncoat leader, party president and Chameleon Bihar CM has done regarding it?— Rashtriya Janata Dal (@RJDforIndia) December 21, 2019
If you have problem with it they why don’t you resign from JDU. Nitish Kumar said in a TV interview that you are a BJP agent forcefully appointed as Nitish’s VP. https://t.co/WJmnDoTvsQ
Earlier, Kishor drew ire for his dissenting views on CAA
Interestingly, Kishor defied JD(U) with his stand on CAA. When JD(U), headed by Nitish Kumar supported the Bill in the parliament, the star poll strategist said the party was going against its secular values.
As he kept tweeting against JD(U), senior party member RCP Singh asked him to leave.
And later, in an interesting development, AAP joined hands with Kishor's I-PAC for Delhi elections.