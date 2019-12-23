#JharkhandResults2019 : JMM-Congress-RJD alliance leading on 25, BJP on 29
Politics
In Jharkhand, the ruling BJP is locked in a tight battle with the grand alliance of JMM, Congress, and RJD, suggest early trends.
While BJP is confident Chief Minister Raghubar Das would return to power, the 'mahagathbandhan' made Hemant Soren its face, hoping that he would change fortunes for them.
To note, counting of votes started at 8 am.
Here are more details.
Trends
Take a look at the latest numbers
A short while ago, Election Commission released trends for all 81 seats. As per the data, BJP took a lead on 29 seats, JMM on 25, and Congress on 12.
Separately, RJD is performing well on 5 seats, JVM (P) on 4, AJSU on 2, NCP on 1, and CPI (ML) on 1.
Meanwhile, independent candidates took a lead on 3 seats.
Statement
Alliance will win, Soren will be CM, predicted Tejashwi Yadav
As the early numbers brought good news for the grand alliance, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav said people were fed up with BJP.
He reminded that since Jharkhand was bifurcated from Bihar, the saffron party governed for a maximum number of years, yet the state suffered.
"There is going to be a clean sweep for mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in this election," Yadav told ANI.
Do you know?
Das might lose from Jamshedpur, his former aide takes lead
Besides losing the CM chair, Das might also lose from his constituency--Jamshedpur East. He is facing a tough competition from his former aide, Saryu Roy, who was upset after BJP denied him a ticket. Reportedly, after the latest round of counting, Roy took a lead.
Issues
BJP's heavyweights talked about national issues, voters rejected them
Interestingly, BJP campaigned relentlessly in Jharkhand, with leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah telling voters why they should press the button next to lotus symbol.
They focused on issues like Article 370, Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, and CAA.
But the trends show they failed to connect with voters, and grand alliance got an advantage by focusing on regional issues.