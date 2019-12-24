Modi-led BJP loses 5th state in one year: Details here
Politics
The Narendra Modi government at the Centre may have returned to power with a thumping victory, but there is no denying that the "Modi wave" has waned, at least as far as the regional politics is concerned.
Yesterday, the Bharatiya Janata Party faced a humiliating defeat in Jharkhand.
With that, Jharkhand joins the long list of states that slipped out of BJP's hands.
Maharashtra
The Maharashtra high drama remains fresh in memory
Losing Maharashtra was a huge embarrassment for the BJP as it was the single-largest party in the state polls.
In November, the BJP won 105 seats in the 288-member Assembly, however, it all went south after the party's fallout with ally Shiv Sena.
Determined to push BJP out, Sena joined hands with Nationalist Congress Party and Congress to form the government.
Rajasthan
BJP unseated in Rajasthan last December
In December 2018, the BJP lost out on the Hindi belt state, winning just 73 seats out of the 199 seats that went to poll in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly.
Meanwhile, the Congress surged ahead, bagging 99 seats.
Although neither of the two largest parties hit the 100-majority mark, the Congress formed the government with support from allies, and Ashok Gehlot became the CM.
Madhya Pradesh
Congress also ended 15-year BJP rule in MP
In the Madhya Pradesh elections, too, the Congress had emerged as the single-largest party, with 114 seats in the 230-member Assembly. The BJP was close behind with 109 seats.
Two marks short of a majority, the Congress formed the government with the support of independents, the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Samajwadi Party. Kamal Nath took oath as CM, ending the 15-year-old BJP rule.
Chhattisgarh
BJP faced embarrassing defeat in Chhattisgarh polls too
Leaving the BJP red-faced, the Congress had also swept the Chhattisgarh elections last year.
The party won a three-fourths majority, winning 68 seats in the 90-member Assembly, and Bhupesh Baghel was sworn-in as Chief Minister.
Meanwhile, the BJP was reduced to a meager 15 seats after having ruled the state for three consecutive five-year terms.
The people's mandate couldn't have been clearer.