Anti-CAA protests: Rahul, Priyanka Gandhi stopped from entering UP's Meerut
Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who were on their way to Uttar Pradesh's Meerut to meet the kin of those who died in the violent protests against the newly-implemented Citizenship Amendment Act, were stopped by cops today.
Apparently, the brother-sister duo was told to postpone their visit as prohibitory orders were in place.
As per reports, their convoy has turned towards Delhi.
Backstory
In UP, CAA protests were mired in violence
It's important to highlight that last week has been tumultuous for UP. As people took to streets to protest against CAA, some miscreants made things difficult for the administration.
A number of vehicles were torched and property vandalized.
On the other hand, police also resorted to lathi-charge and firing. As a result, over a dozen people lost their lives in the state.
What happened
Notably, Rahul and Priyanka started their journey this morning
Rahul and Priyanka started their journey to Meerut this morning. The town, where six people died in protests, is some 60 km away from Delhi.
In a video, shared by Congress, Rahul said he asked cops to show them a relevant letter from the authorities, but they didn't.
In fact, the leaders offered to travel in groups of three but were still denied permission.
They told us to go back: Rahul
We asked the police if they have any order, they didn't show us any order but they told us to go back: Shri @RahulGandhi
Looking back
Few days ago, Priyanka traveled easily, wasn't stopped
Interestingly, just a couple of days ago, Priyanka made an unscheduled visit to Bijnor and met the families of two men who died in the violent protests.
As per UP Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu, she also met other locals to understand how the violence affected them.
While Priyanka's earlier visit was seamless, this time cops in Yogi Adityanath-governed state stopped her.
Protest
Yesterday, Congress leaders expressed solidarity towards students
Though the stir against CAA was started by students and residents of Northeast, Congress has grabbed this opportunity to slam BJP.
Driven by the same sentiment, the top brass of the grand old party staged a Satyagrah For Unity against CAA at Raj Ghat yesterday.
The protest was called to express solidarity towards students and condemn police atrocities against them.
Details
Priyanka read out Preamble, mentioned names of those who died
At the gathering, Priyanka read out the Preamble in Hindi and then mentioned the names of those who lost their lives recently.
"In the name of Bijnor's 22-year-old Anas, who used to earn money for his family through a coffee-vending machine and had recently gotten married," she said.
Along with her party members, Priyanka promised to protect the Constitution.