26 Dec 2019
Terrorist, go back: NSUI workers, students tell BJP's Pragya Thakur
Pragya Thakur, the parliamentarian from Bhopal, was on Wednesday greeted with unsavory words by students and NSUI workers.
She had gone to Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCNUJC) to meet two protesting female students but had to face embarrassment.
Later, she told the press she would take legal action. "They are all traitors," the MP said.
Here's what went down.
Protest
Two students were protesting after they were expelled
Apparently, two students Shreya Pandey and Manu Sharma were protesting as they were not allowed to take examinations over short attendance.
They were protesting since Tuesday night, and one of them even alleged that the head of the department behaved with her in an inappropriate manner.
Pragya wanted to have a word with them, but her attempt sparked a controversy she clearly didn't expect.
What happened
Pragya was called a terrorist, greeted with sloganeering
As Pragya arrived at the campus, dozens of students raised slogans of "aatankwadi vapas jao (terrorist, go back)". She tried to talk to one girl but sloganeering drowned her words.
About the incident, NSUI President Vivek Tripathi said, "NSUI workers and university students did not allow Pragya Thakur to enter the campus as she was playing politics with issues related to students."
Here is the video of the incident
Series of events
Situation got worrisome after BJP supporters raised slogans; cops intervened
When BJP supporters accompanying Pragya responded with slogans of their own, the situation got tensed and the cops had to intervene.
Notably, Pragya is an accused in the 2008 Malegaon blasts and is currently out on bail.
A huge controversy had erupted after BJP gave her a ticket to take on Congress stalwart Digvijaya Singh. He was defeated by more than 3 lakh votes.
Response
Went there on Governor's request, words used were illegal: Pragya
An indignant Pragya later said that the words used against her were illegal and indecent.
She revealed she had gone to the varsity after Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon requested her to help the girls get justice.
"I returned to the varsity campus and persuaded the girls to call off their protest. It was when some NSUI workers raised indecent slogans," she went on.
Pragya promised she will definitely take action
Looking back
Last week, Pragya was confronted for delaying flight
This row comes days after Pragya was confronted by a passenger on a SpiceJet flight. The MP had an altercation with the crew after being denied a seat of her choice, for which she paid extra.
When the ruckus delayed the take-off from Delhi, a flier reminded Pragya that her job is not to create problems in the lives of common people.
