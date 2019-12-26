India
Trishla Trivedi

Trishla Trivedi

Asked on 26 December, 2019

Where did the incident happen?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

The incident happened at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication (MCNUJC) in Bhopal.

Aaryan Gavde

Aaryan Gavde

Asked on 26 December, 2019

Why did Pragya go to the university?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Pragya went to the university to talk to two students who were protesting after they were expelled over short attendance.

Harini Jaiteley

Harini Jaiteley

Asked on 26 December, 2019

What did Pragya Thakur say about the incident?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Pragya said she will take legal action and called those who raised slogans against her 'traitors'.

Aanya Patel

Aanya Patel

Asked on 26 December, 2019

Which constituency does Pragya Thakur represent?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Pragya Thakur is an MP from Bhopal.

