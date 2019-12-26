India
Parakram Balasubramanium

Parakram Balasubramanium

Asked on 26 December, 2019

Who is Siddiqullah Chowdhury?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Siddiqullah Chowdhury is the minister for library service in West Bengal and the state president of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind outfit.

Divya Dasgupta

Divya Dasgupta

Asked on 26 December, 2019

Why was Siddiqullah Chowdhury denied visa?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Bangaldesh has not said why the country denied visa to Siddiqullah Chowdhury.

Aaradhya Verma

Aaradhya Verma

Asked on 26 December, 2019

When was Siddiqullah Chowdhury supposed to reach Bangladesh?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

His trip to Bangladesh was scheduled for December 26-31.

Aaradhya Pillai

Aaradhya Pillai

Asked on 26 December, 2019

What does CAA stand for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

CAA stands for Citizenship Amendment Act.

