CAA cut-off 2014 because Modi became PM: Assam Finance Minister
Politics
As protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) continue to rage across the nation, Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma addressed a rally over the contentious legislation in Morigaon district.
At the rally, he explained that the citizenship law's 2014 cut-off was chosen as Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power that year and not even an "ant" has illegally entered India since.
Details
Sarma spoke at BJP's peace rally in Jagiroad
Sarma's statements came at a peace rally in Jagiroad on Friday where over 50,000 people, and BJP workers and supporters, were in attendance.
According to India Today, tight security arrangements were made for the rally, which moved from Jagiroad college playground to the Kahikuchi Lower Primary School playground.
Reportedly, leaders from BJP's allies Asom Gana Parishad and Bodoland People's Front also attended the rally.
Sarma's remarks
'Not even an ant entered India after Modi became PM'
Notably, Sarma said that the 2014 cut-off was decided for CAA as immigrants streamed into Assam between 1972-2014.
The CAA makes provisions for non-Muslim illegal immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan to be naturalized if they entered India before December 31, 2014.
Sarma claimed, "Not even an ant could enter after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister in 2014."
Blaming Congress
Previous Congress governments allowed influx of immigrants: Sarma
Sarma also criticized the Congress—which has ruled Assam for most of the past seven decades—for allowing immigrants into Assam all these years.
Reportedly, he also claimed that the Congress has been keen on allowing Muslims into Assam.
He said no one opposed amendments to the Citizenship Act introduced by Rajiv Gandhi and PV Narshima Rao because those amendments allowed "inclusion of chachas and mamas."
Other statements
Sarma confident of BJP's victory in 2021 Assam polls
Meanwhile, Sarma also displayed confidence over BJP's performance in the 2021 Assembly polls in Assam.
He predicted that the BJP will sweep 100 of the 126 Assembly seats in the state, winning a majority.
India Today quoted Sarma as saying, "No force can finish the BJP. The BJP will again come to power in Assam in 2021 by winning 100 seats."
Rallies
Assam BJP to lead more rallies in near future
The Friday event is the third such peace rally led by the BJP in Assam. The BJP had earlier led rallies in Nalbari and Barpeta Road, where similar statements were made.
The BJP will hold two more rallies in Sualkuchi, Kamrup district: one on Sunday and another on January 5.
These would be followed by another public rally in Biswanath on January 8.
Protests
Around 400 arrested in Assam over CAA protests
To recall, protests in Assam intensified after the Citizenship Act was amended earlier this month.
As the protests turned violent, the state witnessed a police crackdown. Five people have been killed in the state in CAA-related violence.
On Monday, Sarma told the media that 393 people have been arrested and 244 cases have been registered in Assam in connection with the unrest.