India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Priyanka Gandhi In Lucknow
Priyanka Gandhi Lucknow Rally
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Yogi Adityanath
, Circle Officer ,
, I was heckled, claimed
, the cop at the center of the controversy has spoken up.
, who was arrested for participating in the
, who was deployed to the area said the allegations were false .``There is no shred of truth in the claims being made on social media that cops grabbed
. She was on her way to meet a retired IPS officer when police``grabbed and pushed her". But a woman cop denied it saying she was merely doing her duty . Here are more details.
.``They grabbed me by the neck and manhandled me . They then surrounded me while I was going on a party worker's two-wheeler, after which I walked to reach there, ''
.``When her car suddenly took a detour, I sought information about her destination due to security concerns . The party workers refused to give information . Later ,
's claims . In the letter addressed to her seniors ,
's government must have supported police's action against her . Later ,
's house in
's neck, pushed her.
's Rule in the state, ''
's``run-in"with cops ,
23/2
76-year-old
after the
alleged she was manhandled by cops in
alleges UP police manhandled her, cop denies.
also said she is the in-charge of
also stood by her with
and
anti-Citizenship Amendment Act
Archana
Archana Singh
are locked in a bitter battle since
changed route ,
Circle Officer
Citizenship Amendment Act
CM Yogi Aditynath
Congress
Darapuri
Dev
driver
for UP east and the government will not decide where she will visit . Naturally ,
got down from her car and started walking with her party workers ,"she explained . After
Her cavalcade was stopped, she hitched scooter ride, then walked.
I was just performing my duties ,"she said . No shred of truth: Cop refuted
IPS
Kaul House Gokhale Marg
kilometers, cops stopped her at another intersection . Faced with several``restrictions",
Leader
Lucknow
Modern Control Room Lucknow
narrated her ordeal to media.
now
on foot.
One
party leader
President
Priyanka
Priyanka Gandhi
protests . After her cavalcade was allegedly stopped, she took a ride on a party worker's scooter . But merely after
said and claimed CM
said in a press conference . After
saying that
slammed UP government . And
sought information . Further ,
SR Darapuri
Sushmita Dev
then decided to cover the journey to
TWO
underlined that when VIPs change routes, it leads to security concerns . The cop said she was the
Uttar Pradesh Police
VIP
wanted to visit
was behaving in a responsible manner .``There is a goonda raj and there should be a
was supposed to go from party's headquarters to
was wearing the helmet.
When she was told that it's not right to ride without a helmet she walked her way to the residence of SR Darapuri ,"she said . Not
who was heckled .``She sat on a scooter and neither she nor the scooter
Wrote
yesterday
Yogi Aditynath
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline