-LRB-
-LRB- JMM -RRB- ,
-LRB- RJD -RRB- swept assembly polls . Meanwhile ,
-RRB- ,
-RRB-, and
-RRB-.
,
, a
, amid opposition's show of strength . The event, for which large tents were installed at the venue, was attended by several chief ministers like
, and
, DMK's MK
, faced embarrassing defeat . This is the
, were announced on
, which governed the state for full
, who was also
.
. From
. Riding on the then CM
. The last time a flurry of opposition leaders attended a swearing-in was in
's
's CM for
's failure to fulfill his promises and striking a chord with voters on regional issues ,
's oath at
's youngest CM, is credited for tackling
2005
2009
2013
2018
25
47
81
Aam Aadmi Party
administered
after
after ` Maha' debacle ,
after the coalition of
also attended it . Several chief ministers and
also attended the event . From
and
and P
Arjun Munda
Ashok Gehlot
assembly polls, which started on
Back then, JD -LRB- S -RRB- and
Bhupesh Baghel
BJP
Chhattisgarh
Chief Minister
CM Raghubar Das
CM when
Congress
Days
December 2014
December 24
Deputy
DMK
Droupadi Murmu
Election results :
five years
Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi
Governor Droupadi Murmu
had stitched a post-poll alliance.
HD Kumaraswamy
Hemant Soren
insurgency in West Singhbum through a number of development and security measures . As Jharkhand's youngest CM ,
insurgency.
Jharkhand
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha
JMM
July 2013
Kamal Nath
Karnataka
led the coalition to win
lent support to
lost Jharkhand too . Notably ,
Madhya Pradesh
Maharashtra
Mamata Banerjee
Maoist
MK Stalin
Morabadi Ground
November 30
of JD -LRB- S -RRB- took oath as
of Jharkhand on
of the
P Chidambaram
politician
Pranab Mukherjee
President
Rahul Gandhi
Rajasthan
Rashtriya Janata Dal
RJD
Sanjay Singh
seats, losing another state
seats.
second
Shibhu Soren
slipped from its hands.
Soren
Soren Jr
Soren Jr.
Stalin
stalwarts
stalwarts attended the ceremony . Former
Sunday
tackled
takes oath as
Tejashwi Yadav
TIME
time . Results for the five-phased
to
took oath as the
Uddhav Thackeray
was at the helm.
was sworn-in as the CM . He headed the state between
was the state 's
weeks
were also seen at venue . Son of
West Bengal
West Singhbum
When
who enjoys clout in tribal-dominated areas, the new CM debuted in politics in
won only
 
Ask NewsBytes
Charvi Subramanium

Charvi Subramanium

Asked on 29 December, 2019

How many seats did coalition win in Jharkhand?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

The coalition of JMM, Congress, and RJD won 47 seats.

Arjun Chauhan

Arjun Chauhan

Asked on 29 December, 2019

Who is Hemant Soren's father?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Shibhu Soren is the father of Hemant Soren.

Ayaan Saxena

Ayaan Saxena

Asked on 29 December, 2019

Which party does Hemant Soren belong to?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Hemant Soren belongs to JMM.

Anika Tata

Anika Tata

Asked on 29 December, 2019

Who was Hemant Soren's predecessor?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Raghubar Das was Hemant Soren's predecessor.

View all questions (4)
