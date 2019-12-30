Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar becomes Deputy CM, Aaditya Thackeray joins Cabinet
Politics
On Monday, Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar took oath as Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister, for the second time in less than two months.
In November, he was sworn-in to the same post when BJP's Devendra Fadnavis became the state's CM. But the government crumbled after 80 hours, paving way for Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine to come to power.
Subsequently, Uddhav Thackeray became the state's CM.
Background
Context: Politics in Maharashtra went through 'Maha' crisis after polls
Maharashtra was supposed to be easy for BJP. Along with its pre-poll ally, Shiv Sena, BJP breached the magic number. But when Sena demanded a rotational CM arrangement, BJP showed reluctance.
In the meantime, Pawar tried a coup by joining hands with BJP. His plan failed though, after most of the legislators chose to stay with NCP.
Eventually, Fadnavis's government crumbled.
Arrangement
Here's how Sena, NCP, and Congress divided berths
Exact opposite ideologically-speaking, Congress, NCP, and Sena came on the same page due to common minimum program.
As per the arrangements, Sena, which has 56 MLAs, got 14 ministerial berths, apart from the CM post. Meanwhile, NCP, which won 54 seats, bargained the deputy CM's post for itself and 16 ministerial berths.
Separately, Congress, which won 44 seats, got Speaker's post and 12 positions.
Expansion
36 ministers took oath including Congress' Ashok Chavan
Reportedly, 36 ministers, of both Cabinet and state ranks, took the oath today.
A key name who was inducted in the Cabinet is Aaditya Thackeray, Uddhav's son, who won from Worli Assembly constituency.
From Congress, 10 high-profile leaders were given seats in the Cabinet. This includes former CM Ashok Chavan, Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh, and Varsha Eknath Gaikwad.
Chavan could get the PWD portfolio.