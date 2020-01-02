India
Ask NewsBytes
Abhinav Jindal

Abhinav Jindal

Asked on 2 January, 2020

When was Article 370 revoked?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Article 370 was revoked in August 2018.

Dhruv Subramanium

Dhruv Subramanium

Asked on 2 January, 2020

Under which Act has Farooq Abdullah been detained?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Farooq Abdullah has been detained under Public Safety Act.

Dhruv Yadav

Dhruv Yadav

Asked on 2 January, 2020

Where is Farooq Abdullah?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Farooq Abdullah is staying at his Gupkar Road residence.

Cheshta Dutta

Cheshta Dutta

Asked on 2 January, 2020

Where is Mehbooba Mufti?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Mehbooba Mufti has been detained at a government building in Maulana Azad Road.

