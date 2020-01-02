India
Ask NewsBytes
Arjun Jhadav

Arjun Jhadav

Asked on 2 January, 2020

How many proposals did Centre receive for Republic Day?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Centre received 56 tableau proposals.

Devansh Jhadav

Devansh Jhadav

Asked on 2 January, 2020

Who rejected West Bengal's idea?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

The idea was rejected by an expert committee.

Sanvi Balasubramanium

Sanvi Balasubramanium

Asked on 2 January, 2020

Why is West Bengal government fighting with Centre?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

West Bengal government has been fighting with Centre over the new law on citizenship.

Ayaan Gupta

Ayaan Gupta

Asked on 2 January, 2020

What will CAA do?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

CAA will make it easier for persecuted non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan to get Indian citizenship.

