Ask NewsBytes
Pari Pawar

Pari Pawar

Asked on 2 January, 2020

Who is governor of Kerala?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Arif Mohammed Khan is the governor of Kerala.

Shaurya Singhal

Shaurya Singhal

Asked on 2 January, 2020

What resolution did Kerala state assembly pass?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Kerala state assembly passed a resolution blocking the implementation of CAA.

Surabhi Rangarajan

Surabhi Rangarajan

Asked on 2 January, 2020

Why can't states not have a say on CAA?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Citizenship falls under the ambit of the Centre, so, states can't have an opinion on it.

Parakram Shah

Parakram Shah

Asked on 2 January, 2020

Who is Kerala's CM?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Pinarayi Vijayan is the CM of Kerala.

