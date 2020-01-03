India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Ajit Pawar
Maharashtra Cabinet Ministers
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolio Allocation
Maharashtra Government Cabinet
NCP
Sharad Pawar
Uddhav Thackeray
Aaditya
Ajit
Anil Deshmukh
Anil Deshmukh House
Ashok Chavan
Balasaheb Thorat
Bhagat Singh Koshyari
CM Uddhav
Congress
Congress Party
Deputy Chief Minister
Dhananjay Munde
Dilip Walse Patil
Eknath Shinde
Finance
Former CM Ashok Chavan
Jeetendra Ahwad
Labour
Maha Vikas Aghadi
Maharashtra
Malabar Hill
Medical Education
Ministry of Social Justice
Nationalist Congress Party
NDTV
Pawar
PwD
SENA
Shiv Sena
Social Justice
Subhash Desai
Uddhav
Varsha Gaikwad
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline