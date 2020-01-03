India
Vihaan Singhal

Vihaan Singhal

Asked on 3 January, 2020

Where did Amit Shah address the rally?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Amit Shah addressed the rally in Jodhpur.

Aaradhya Rathore

Aaradhya Rathore

Asked on 3 January, 2020

What will CAA do?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

CAA will expedite Indian citizenship for persecuted non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Pakistan.

Ishan Banerjee

Ishan Banerjee

Asked on 3 January, 2020

When was CAA passed?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

CAA was passed in the parliament in December 2019.

Aaryan Jayaraman

Aaryan Jayaraman

Asked on 3 January, 2020

Why are people protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Critics believe this law will be used as a tool to target Muslims.

