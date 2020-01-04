Constitution's Preamble printed on it, Priyanka sends New Years cards
Politics
Congress' Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is leading the charge against BJP on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), decided to send special New Year cards this time.
The cards, signed by the general secretary of the party, had Preamble of the Constitution printed on one side.
The cards were sent to lakhs of people in Uttar Pradesh, including intellectuals, journalists, writers, poets, and social workers.
Addresses
Congress workers spent months collecting addresses
It's not that Congress decided to go ahead with this idea overnight. If a News18 report is to be believed, workers of the grand old party dedicated the last few months in collecting the postal addresses of lakhs of people.
Congress planned to send five lakh cards.
Apart from cards, Congress also released a 2020 calendar depicting Priyanka's different moods, HT reports.
Quote
Party leaders also received the special cards
Confirming the development, UP Congress Committee, Siddharth Priya Srivastava said, "Yes, greeting cards with Preamble to the Constitution on the cover have been sent to social workers, intellectuals, writers and journalists and party's office bearers and leaders across the state."
Details
To recall, Priyanka read out Preamble at Congress' protest too
It should be noted that Priyanka has been talking about the Constitution on different forums.
A few days ago, when Congress staged a protest against CAA in New Delhi, Priyanka had read out the Preamble.
The controversial CAA, which will expedite Indian citizenship for non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, sparked widespread protests across nation.
Congress called the law an attack on India's secularism.
Quote
Priyankaji wants to tell people about Constitution's ethos: UPCC President
"BJP government is violating the provisions of the Constitution of India. Peaceful protests are being crushed. This is an effort by Priyankaji to make people aware of the basic ethos of the Constitution," president of Congress' UP unit, Ajay Kumar Lallu, said.
Visit
Today, Priyanka met injured man, promised to stand by him
Off late, Priyanka has been visiting homes of those injured during anti-CAA protests to shed light on police brutality in UP. In the state, 20 people died due to excesses.
Today, she made an unscheduled visit to Muzaffarnagar where she met Maulana Asad Raza Hussaini, who suffered serious injuries.
Reportedly, she assured Hussaini that she would stand with him in this hour of distress.