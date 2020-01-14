Delhi Assembly elections: AAP candidate list drops 15 sitting MLAs
Politics
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released its list of candidates for all 70 seats for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
As predicted, AAP has axed several sitting MLAs, retaining 46 legislators. The party has also given tickets to 24 fresh faces.
The polls are scheduled to be held on February 8 and the results will be declared on February 11.
Details
AAP fields Kejriwal from New Delhi; Sisodia from Patparganj
For the third time, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will contest the elections from the New Delhi seat.
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia will contest the polls from the Patparganj seat, which he currently holds.
AAP is also fielding Atishi from Kalkaji, replacing MLA Avtar Singh, while Raghav Chadha will contest from Rajender Nagar, replacing MLA Vijender Garg.
Twitter Post
Kejriwal extends 'best wishes' to candidates after announcement
Best wishes to all. Don’t be complacent. Work v hard. People have lot of faith in AAP and u. God bless. https://t.co/JuuvriCoNG— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 14, 2020
Key changes
AAP drops 15 sitting MLAs
Apart from MLAs Garg and Singh, Sisodia said that the party has replaced a total of 15 sitting MLAs this time.
These include Matia Mahal MLA Asim Ahmed Khan, Dwarka MLA Adarsh Shastri, Badarpur MLA Narayan Dutt Sharma, Seelampur MLA Haji Ishraq, among others.
Separately, the party is fielding 8 women candidates, up from 6 candidates during the last elections.
Information
AAP prepared 'report card' for each MLA before distributing tickets
According to Business Insider, AAP had conducted a performance evaluation of its sitting MLAs before picking candidates for the Delhi polls. Party sources told the publication that a "report card" was generated for each MLA based on their performance, popularity, feedback from workers and image.
Twitter Post
You can check the full list here
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) releases the list of candidates for #DelhiElections2020. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to contest from New Delhi, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to contest from Patparganj. pic.twitter.com/Blkm5JX2tD— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2020
Fake list
Fake list of AAP poll candidates previously went viral
Before the AAP announced its candidate list, a rumored list of the party's poll candidates had gone viral.
The list, which was widely circulated on WhatsApp, contained the names of 27 alleged poll candidates, 21 of whom were said to be Muslims.
The list was shared with the footnote that "Kejriwal aka Kejruddin" wants to "turn Delhi into Pakistan."
Delhi elections
BJP hopes to replicate 2019 Lok Sabha poll result
All 70 seats of the Delhi Legislative Assembly will go to poll in one phase on February 8, 2020.
The Election Commission has already enforced the model code of conduct and the last date to file the nomination is January 21.
The BJP hopes to win the poll this time after it defeated AAP candidates in all seven Lok Sabha seats last year.