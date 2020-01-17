India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Arif Mohammed Khan
CAA
Caa Full Form
Captain Amarinder Singh
Kerala Against Caa
Kerala Caa Protest
Kerala Governor
Punjab
Amarinder Singh
BJP
Brahm Mohindra
Census 2020
Census Directors
Centre
Chhattisgarh
Chief Secretaries
Citizenship Amendment Act
Courtesy CAA
Following Kerala
Kerala
Khan
Madhya Pradesh
Mohindra
National Population Register
NPR
NRC
Parliament
Punjab Assembly
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh
Singh
State Minister Brahm Mohindra
Union Home Ministry
West Bengal
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline