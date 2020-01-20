India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Amit Shah
BJP
BJP President
JP Nadda
Narendra Modi
ABVP
Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad
Bharatiya Janata Party
BJP Central Election Committee
BJP Chief Ministers
Gadkari
Haryana
Himachal Pradesh
Himachal Pradesh Assembly
Home Minister Shah
Jagat Prakash Nadda
Kashmir
Lok Sabha
Maharashtra
Mandal
Modi
Nadda
National President
Nitin Gadkari
Northeast
Phase 1
PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Radha Mohan Singh
Rajnath Singh
RSS
Shah
Shiv Sena
Union Home Minister
Uttar Pradesh
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline