Nadda likely to take over Shah as BJP President today
Politics
Jagat Prakash Nadda, the working President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, will formally take the reins of the party today, succeeding Amit Shah, who is also the Union Home Minister.
A minister in the first tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda will file his nomination at 10:30 am. In all probability, he will be elected to the top post unopposed.
Nominations
BJP's star leaders will back Nadda's nomination
For Nadda's elevation to the top post, BJP has planned a grand ceremony at the party headquarters in Delhi.
His name will be suggested by former party bosses, like Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari, his nomination will be "scrutinized" and subsequently Nadda will get to his job from today itself.
A congratulatory speech by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah is also likely.
Schedule
Earlier, top leader revealed details about polling
BJP Central Election Committee chief Radha Mohan Singh, in a press statement, disclosed details of the polling.
"After successfully conducting Phase 1 of the BJP enrolment and expansion drive, creating 75 percent booth committees, 50 percent Mandal committees and holding election as per BJP's constitution in 21 states to elect party presidents, I am pleased to announce the elections for the post of National President of the BJP," he said.
Career
Nadda is an old workhorse, has been associated with ABVP
Nadda is a trusted lieutenant of PM Modi and Shah, and has been associated with Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of BJP's ideological parent RSS.
Having elected to Himachal Pradesh Assembly in 1993, 1998 and 2007, Nadda entered national politics in 2010.
He became BJP's national general secretary when Gadkari became the BJP President in 2009.
Rise
Nadda gradually rose through ranks, got biggest jump in 2019
In 2014, Nadda was up against Rajnath Singh for the enviable post.
Before the 2019 elections, the 59-year-old was given the responsibility of politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, where BJP won 62 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats.
After BJP's thumping victory, new Home Minister Shah requested PM Modi to relieve him from his duties as BJP boss, paving way for Nadda's appointment as the working president.
Previous chief
Nadda's predecessor ensured BJP's footprints reach every corner
Nadda has the mammoth task of living up to Shah's achievements. In his tenure as BJP President, Shah ensured that the saffron footprint expands like never before.
BJP Chief Ministers govern states from Kashmir to Northeast, only because of Shah.
He also steered the party to a bigger victory than 2014, proving no one really has the eye for detail that he has.
Challenges
New chief, new challenges!
The task for the new chief is already cut out. Nadda is taking over at a time when BJP lost two states — Maharashtra and Jharkhand, somehow managed to retain Haryana, and also fought with its oldest ally, Shiv Sena.
He will be expected to deliver Delhi, where BJP has not formed government in more than two decades.
Will he perform? Time will tell.