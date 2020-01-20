Akalis to not contest Delhi polls after differences with BJP
Politics
The Shiromani Akali Dal on Monday announced its withdrawal from the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
Earlier, the party was to contest the polls as Bharatiya Janata Party's ally.
However, Delhi Akali Dal leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Monday that they will not contest the polls over differences with the saffron party regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
Here are more details.
Details
BJP asked Akalis to reconsider CAA stand; latter reluctant
Addressing a press conference on Monday, Sirsa said that the BJP had asked the Akalis to reconsider its stand on the CAA. However, the party decided to not contest the Delhi polls instead and stick to its stand on CAA.
Notably, SAD's Chief Sukhbir Badal had previously raised concerns over the CAA. Badal reportedly said that CAA should mention minorities instead of religious communities.
Quote
We're also against NRC; no space for communalism: Sirsa
Sirsa said, "We welcomed CAA but we never demanded that any one religion be excluded from this Act."
He added, "We are also against the National Register of Citizens (NRC). We want that there should be no law which makes people stand in queues and prove their credentials. This is a great nation and there is no space for communalism."
Other developments
BJP to contest with JD(U) and LJP as allies
Separately, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP)—BJP's new ally in Haryana—also refused to contest the polls with the BJP.
Earlier in the day, Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari announced that the party will give two seats to Janata Dal (United) and one to Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).
The BJP had announced 57 poll candidates last week and will announce 10 others from its own party.
Seat-sharing
Akalis demanded 8 seats; BJP offered 3
Reportedly, the SAD and JJP had also had issues with the BJP over seat-sharing.
According to The New Indian Express, the Akalis had demanded eight seats. However, the BJP offered them three seats and insisted they contest on the saffron party's 'lotus' symbol.
Meanwhile, the JJP had demanded 18 seats.
Reportedly, the final call in this regard was made by BJP's Delhi election team.
Delhi elections
Delhi elections scheduled for Feb 8; results on Feb 11
All 70 Delhi Assembly seats will go to poll on February 8. The results will be declared on February 11.
The last date to file nomination is January 21.
While the Aam Aadmi Party has announced candidates for all 70 seats, Congress will contest on 66 seats.
The Congress party has entered an alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal, which will contest four seats.