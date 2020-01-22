India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Amit Shah
BJP
CAA
Muslims
Renukacharya Mla
Accusing Muslims
Bharatiya Janata Party
BJP MLA
BJP MLA Somashekar Reddy
BS Yediyurappa
Citizenship Amendment Act
Congress
Davenagere
G Madhusudhana
Honnalli
IANS
Karnataka
Karnataka BJP
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa
Modiji
MP Renukacharya
PM
Prakash
Reddy
Renukacharya
S Prakash
SC
Somashekar Reddy
Supreme Court
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Yediyurappa
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline