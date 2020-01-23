"Only one cure...": What minister said about Jamia, JNU protesters
A minister in the Central government has claimed he has the perfect "cure" for students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Jawaharlal Nehru Universities, that have been simmering with tensions for weeks now.
According to Sanjeev Balyan, 10% of seats in these institutes should be reserved for students of Western Uttar Pradesh, the area which is infamous for a high crime rate.
Looking back
In Jamia, protesting students were attacked by cops
Last month, students of Jamia took out a march against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), but it took a violent turn after buses were torched.
Subsequently, the Delhi Police stormed inside the campus, brutalized students, and detained some of them.
The excesses were slammed by all sane minds. Just recently, students gheraoed V-C Najma Akhtar's office asking her to file FIR against cops.
JNU
Weeks after Jamia episode, violence rocked JNU
This month, JNU also witnessed unprecedented scenes after masked goons entered the campus to thrash the students. The miscreants carried acid bottles, sledgehammers, and rods for the rampage that continued for three hours.
Later, Delhi Police said nine people, seven belonging to Left affiliated outfits and two from ABVP, planned the violence.
No one has been arrested yet, though the suspects have been questioned.
Quote
Western UP students will solve everything, said Balyan
Now, weighing in on the matter, Balyan said, "I request (Defense Minister) Rajnath Singhji. Those at JNU and Jamia who shout anti-national slogans, there is only one cure for them. Have 10% quota from western UP...everyone will be cured and nothing else will be needed."
Previous remark
Earlier, Balyan claimed madrasa students were involved in CAA violence
Balyan, who is the Minister of State for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and Dairying, is known for his controversial remarks.
Last month, he claimed students studying in madrasas had a hand in violence, in which over 20 died in Uttar Pradesh.
In the most populous state, protests against the CAA was mired in controversies when police resorted to brutality.
Looking back
Earlier, another BJP member accused Muslims of storing weapons
Of late, several BJP leaders are landing in news owing to their controversial statements.
Earlier this week, a BJP MLA from Karnataka, MP Renukacharya accused Muslims of storing weapons like swords and knives inside mosques.
Renukacharya added that since Muslims aren't lending support to CAA, he will divert funds meant for them to Hindus. The MLA is the political secretary of CM BS Yediyurappa.