BJP's Kailash Vijayvargiya can identify immigrants "because they eat poha"
Politics
Of the many talents Bharatiya Janata Party's Kailash Vijayvargiya has, recognizing people from their eating habits is perhaps the best one.
The politician, known for his incendiary remarks, said he identified laborers who were working at his house were Bangladeshi from their eating habits. *Drum roll*
According to Vijayvargiya, they only ate poha (flattened rice), prompting him to contact their boss.
Series of events
Vijayvargiya expressed his thoughts at a seminar to support CAA
Vijayvargiya was speaking at a seminar on Thursday, convened in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
The new law underlines that non-Muslims from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan, who came to India till December 31, 2014, will be given preferential treatment when applying for citizenship.
The exclusion of Muslims has sparked fears that the law could target Muslims, and led to countrywide protests.
Statement
Vijayvargiya's doubts sparked when room was being constructed at house
Making a case for CAA, Vijayvargiya said when a room was being constructed at his home, he saw that some workers had strange eating habits. "They were eating only 'poha (flattened rice)," he said.
After speaking with their supervisor and the contractor, the politician suspected they were from Bangladesh.
"Two days after I became suspicious, they stopped working at my house," he said.
What he said
He claimed a Bangladeshi terrorist was watching him for months
Vijayvargiya then said that he didn't file a complaint, but revealed the incident to alert people.
The 63-year-old, tasked with BJP's rise in West Bengal, claimed a Bangladeshi terrorist was keeping an eye on him for at least one and a half years.
"Whenever I go out, six armed security personnel follow me. Will outside people enter and spread so much terror?" he asked.
Quote
CAA is interest of the country, he added
"Don't get confused by rumors. The CAA is in the interest of the country. This law will provide asylum to genuine refugees and identify intruders who are a threat to the country's internal security," Vijayvargiya went on.
Looking back
BJP politicians are sparking controversies with their words
Since the past few weeks, BJP leaders are addressing gatherings to drum up support for CAA. But they end up making controversial remarks instead.
This week, Renukacharya, an MLA from Karnataka, accused Muslims of storing weapons, like swords, knives and soda bottles, inside mosques.
He claimed since Muslims were largely opposing CAA, he will divert funds meant for them to Hindus in his constituency.