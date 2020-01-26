Watch: 2 MP Congress leaders fight at Republic Day event
Politics
In an embarrassment for the ruling Indian National Congress party in Madhya Pradesh, two party leaders were seen hitting each other at a Republic Day event.
The incident occurred at the party office in Indore minutes before MP Chief Minister Kamal Nath was to arrive at the venue and hoist the National Flag for Republic Day.
Here are more details.
Details
Congress leaders Devendra Yadav, Chandu Kunjir involved in brawl
According to PTI, the two Congress leaders involved in the fight have been identified as Devendra Yadav and Chandu Kunjir.
While Kunjir is the party's state General Secretary, Yadav is the state president of MP Rajiv Vikas Kendra, reports said.
The fight was caught on camera and the video has since been widely shared on social media.
Twitter Post
You can watch the video here
#WATCH Madhya Pradesh: Two Congress leaders, Devendra Singh Yadav and Chandu Kunjir, entered into a brawl during the flag hoisting ceremony during #RepublicDay celebrations at the party office in Indore. They were later calmed down with the help of police intervention. pic.twitter.com/Q9NcEJ3Sw5— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020
Reason
Kunjir, Yadav were seen arguing before fight
The cause of the fight remains unknown, however, onlookers told PTI that the two were arguing before coming to blows.
Reportedly, the fight started when Kunjir came close to the stage while Yadav objected, eyewitnesses said.
The fight was eventually broken up by onlookers and the police.
According to the Hindustan Times, the police then escorted Kunjir and his supporters out.
Event
Congress party's culture is to bind people: CM later said
CM Nath unfurled the Indian tricolor minutes after the fight.
Speaking at the venue, Nath said that the Congress party's culture is to connect people's hearts, adding that those violating the Indian Constitution will be dealt with.
The statement comes in the wake of nationwide protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the National Population Register (NPR).