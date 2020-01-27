India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Aam Aadmi Party
Amit Shah
Delhi Elections
Prashant Kishor
Shaheen Bagh
24x7
Act
anti-CAA
Assembly
Babarpur
BJP
CAA
CAA-NRC-NPR
Citizenship Amendment Act
Delhi Assembly
Delhi-Noida
Jamia Millia Islamia
Janata Dal
Jasola
Kalindi Kunj
Kishor
Liberty, Equality & Fraternity
National Population Register
National Register
National Register of Citizens
Noida
NPR
NRC
Press EVM
Shah
Shaheen
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
United
Vice President
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline